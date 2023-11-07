Allegheny Financial Group LTD Sells 1,456 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Allegheny Financial Group LTD reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,456 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. United Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 6,665 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after buying an additional 9,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $138.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $147.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.29.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

