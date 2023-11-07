Granite Investment Partners LLC Lowers Position in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Granite Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Free Report) by 23.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 169,715 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 52,282 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of ACI Worldwide worth $3,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 99,882 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,130 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in ACI Worldwide by 7.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of ACI Worldwide by 4.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,187 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.6% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 3,524,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,652,000 after acquiring an additional 123,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 673,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,165,000 after purchasing an additional 6,738 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACI Worldwide stock opened at $24.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $23.09. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a one year low of $19.56 and a one year high of $29.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.08 and a beta of 1.07.

ACIW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ACI Worldwide in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of ACI Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 4th.

ACI Worldwide, Inc, a software company, develops, markets, installs, and supports a range of software products and solutions for facilitating digital payments in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Banks, Merchants, and Billers. The company offers ACI Acquiring, a merchant management system to deliver digital innovation, handle new payment methods, and maximize margins; ACI Issuing, a digital payment issuing solution for new payment offering and enable channels, services, endpoints, and integrations from a single cloud-based or on-premises solution; and ACI Enterprise Payments Platform that provides payment processing and orchestration capabilities for digital payments.

