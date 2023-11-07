Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Price Performance

DEO opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DEO shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.52) to GBX 3,800 ($46.91) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($58.26) to GBX 4,440 ($54.81) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.