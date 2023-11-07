Keystone Financial Group Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Keystone Financial Group purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the second quarter worth $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Diageo by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Diageo Price Performance
DEO opened at $159.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Diageo plc has a twelve month low of $146.60 and a twelve month high of $191.93.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Diageo
Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.
