6,367 Shares in Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA) Acquired by Keystone Financial Group

Keystone Financial Group bought a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor (BATS:VFVA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 6,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VFVA. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard U.S. Value Factor during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000.

VFVA opened at $99.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.35. The company has a market cap of $533.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.5903 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 21st.

The Vanguard U.S. Value Factor ETF (VFVA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP U.S. Large Cap Value index. The fund is an actively managed fund of US equities with lower share prices relative to fundamental values, as determined by the manager. The fund seeks long-term capital appreciation.

