Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Position in ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90,592 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in ON Semiconductor were worth $8,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 85,638.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 99,180,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,380,451,000 after acquiring an additional 99,064,396 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,662,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,608,483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494,114 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 5.5% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,681,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $961,603,000 after purchasing an additional 607,316 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,271,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,615,000 after acquiring an additional 136,908 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 122,198.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,062,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $378,107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057,365 shares in the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

Insider Transactions at ON Semiconductor

In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total value of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.18, for a total transaction of $277,208.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,719. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christine Y. Yan sold 3,624 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.16, for a total value of $333,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,551,109.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Trading Down 3.0 %

ON stock opened at $66.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.60. ON Semiconductor Corporation has a 12 month low of $59.61 and a 12 month high of $111.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.38 and its 200 day moving average is $90.02.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 26.69% and a return on equity of 33.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ON Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. BNP Paribas cut shares of ON Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark raised their price objective on ON Semiconductor from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ON Semiconductor

About ON Semiconductor

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.