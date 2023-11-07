Royce & Associates LP Sells 36,877 Shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 616,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 36,877 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 1.32% of Core Laboratories worth $14,340,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 33.1% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Core Laboratories by 328.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 171.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,200 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Core Laboratories by 184.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NYSE:CLB opened at $20.34 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.64 and a 200-day moving average of $23.52. The company has a market capitalization of $949.47 million, a PE ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.71. Core Laboratories Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.77 and a 52-week high of $27.94.

Core Laboratories Announces Dividend

Core Laboratories ( NYSE:CLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.81 million. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Core Laboratories Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Core Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.65%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Core Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Core Laboratories from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet cut Core Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Core Laboratories from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CLB

Core Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

Core Laboratories Inc provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement segments. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, reservoir fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Core Laboratories Inc. (NYSE:CLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.