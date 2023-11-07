Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the second quarter worth approximately $278,000. XML Financial LLC raised its position in Danaher by 15.6% in the second quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its position in Danaher by 1.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 138,918 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,340,000 after acquiring an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Danaher by 170.3% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,732 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 4,872 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA raised its position in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 47,988 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHR. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $265.92 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $246.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.73.

Danaher Price Performance

DHR stock opened at $195.57 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $182.09 and a 12 month high of $281.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $237.24. The stock has a market cap of $144.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.81.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.19. Danaher had a net margin of 20.01% and a return on equity of 13.71%. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 12th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.62%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,497.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

