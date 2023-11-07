IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund Corp

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,615 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $8,679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IQV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,055 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth about $741,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $23,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in IQVIA by 59.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 388 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in IQVIA by 82.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 554 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 86.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of IQVIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $248.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.29.

Shares of NYSE:IQV opened at $198.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.36, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.42. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $167.42 and a 12-month high of $241.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $201.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $206.86.

In other news, insider Constantinos Panagos sold 27,317 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.67, for a total value of $5,700,238.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,547.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

