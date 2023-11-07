Modera Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,181 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $219.00 to $221.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.75.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HON stock opened at $187.50 on Tuesday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.19. The company has a market cap of $123.61 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.53%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

