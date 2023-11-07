Ordinals 24-Hour Volume Hits $220.39 Million (ORDI)

Ordinals (ORDI) traded 41.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 7th. During the last week, Ordinals has traded 111.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ordinals has a total market capitalization of $219.48 million and $220.39 million worth of Ordinals was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ordinals token can now be bought for about $10.45 or 0.00030132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Ordinals

Ordinals’ total supply is 21,000,000 tokens. The official website for Ordinals is ordinals.com.

Ordinals Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ordinals (ORDI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ordinals-BRC20 platform. Ordinals has a current supply of 21,000,000. The last known price of Ordinals is 7.4600871 USD and is up 2.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $24,105,629.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ordinals.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ordinals directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ordinals should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ordinals using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

