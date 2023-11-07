ClearSign Technologies (CLIR) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.61 million. ClearSign Technologies had a negative net margin of 390.48% and a negative return on equity of 61.36%. On average, analysts expect ClearSign Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ClearSign Technologies stock opened at $0.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.15. ClearSign Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $1.75.

CLIR has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Friday, September 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ClearSign Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 17,600 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 63,874 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 281,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 14,486 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ClearSign Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.86% of the company’s stock.

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications.

