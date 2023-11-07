Texas Permanent School Fund Corp Boosts Stock Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp’s holdings in Cintas were worth $9,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAS. Quarry LP grew its position in Cintas by 221.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the second quarter worth $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 321.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cintas during the first quarter worth $36,000. 62.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CTAS stock opened at $518.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $502.76 and a 200-day moving average of $489.98. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $411.21 and a 12-month high of $525.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $52.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 36.82%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 14.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.63%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 1,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.17, for a total value of $1,011,886.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,213,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Argus increased their price objective on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cintas from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.93.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

