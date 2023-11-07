The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Bought by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report) by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,332 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,749,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in Hershey by 1,525.5% during the 2nd quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,835,000 after purchasing an additional 36,963 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Hershey during the 2nd quarter worth $556,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its position in Hershey by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 71,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in Hershey by 203.3% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the last quarter. 56.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hershey alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hershey

In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Steven E. Voskuil sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.36, for a total value of $321,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,999,057.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 182 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.56, for a total transaction of $35,409.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,027,742.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,682 shares of company stock valued at $953,275 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hershey Trading Down 0.1 %

Hershey stock opened at $187.71 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.13. The Hershey Company has a 52 week low of $183.74 and a 52 week high of $276.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.35.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. Hershey had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.192 per share. This represents a $4.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HSY. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hershey from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Argus decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $315.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $265.00 to $218.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Hershey from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Hershey

Hershey Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, bars, snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and pretzels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.