ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI) Shares Sold by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP reduced its stake in ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 312,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 86,600 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in ATI were worth $13,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATI. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ATI by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 7,118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in shares of ATI by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Corton Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of ATI by 6.4% in the first quarter. Corton Capital Inc. now owns 7,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ATI by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter.

Get ATI alerts:

ATI Price Performance

Shares of ATI opened at $42.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.15. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.76 and a twelve month high of $47.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ATI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research began coverage on ATI in a report on Thursday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on ATI from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of ATI from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ATI

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,541.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other ATI news, Director James C. Diggs sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $120,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,091,935.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Timothy J. Harris sold 12,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.57, for a total transaction of $560,223.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 76,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,354,541.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.