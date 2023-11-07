Energous (WATT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is set to post its 09/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 9th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($1.20) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The industrial products company reported ($1.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $0.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 3,693.67% and a negative return on equity of 101.27%. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energous Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of WATT opened at $2.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21. Energous has a 1-year low of $1.51 and a 1-year high of $22.20.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
