Modera Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,194 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DISV. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $690,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,996,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 119.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 64,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 35,230 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,741,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 296.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 50,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 37,697 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF stock opened at $23.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.99. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.00.

About Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

