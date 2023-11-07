Modera Wealth Management LLC Makes New $2.45 Million Investment in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,446,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EL. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,275.0% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.15% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $112.65 on Tuesday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $283.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $173.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.29 billion, a PE ratio of 74.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.08.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.33. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 173.69%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Estée Lauder Companies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $180.70.

Estée Lauder Companies Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

