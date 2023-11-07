kneat.com (KSI) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect kneat.com to post earnings of C($0.06) per share for the quarter.

kneat.com (TSE:KSI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$8.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.37 million. kneat.com had a negative net margin of 34.34% and a negative return on equity of 40.39%.

kneat.com Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of TSE:KSI opened at C$2.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.98 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$229.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 597.67 and a beta of 1.02. kneat.com has a fifty-two week low of C$2.44 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.67.

About kneat.com

kneat.com, inc. designs, develops, and supplies software for data and document management within regulated environments in the United States, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Kneat Gx platform, a configurable off-the-shelf application focused on validation lifecycle management and testing for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device manufacturing industries.

