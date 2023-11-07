Martinrea International (MRE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.53 per share for the quarter.

Martinrea International (TSE:MRE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.04. Martinrea International had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The firm had revenue of C$1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.25 billion.

Martinrea International Stock Up 0.5 %

TSE MRE opened at C$12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.15. Martinrea International has a 1-year low of C$10.29 and a 1-year high of C$15.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$12.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$12.95. The company has a market cap of C$975.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.21.

Martinrea International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Martinrea International’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

Separately, CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$14.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th.

Martinrea International Company Profile

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

