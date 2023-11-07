BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th. Analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post earnings of ($1.29) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($0.11). BioXcel Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 19,549.52% and a negative return on equity of 309.06%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.35) earnings per share. BioXcel Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 45600.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect BioXcel Therapeutics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BTAI opened at $4.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.09. BioXcel Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.23 and a fifty-two week high of $34.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.52, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a current ratio of 3.98.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BTAI shares. Truist Financial cut shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from $75.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Guggenheim lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.88.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics by 49.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 35,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 11,880 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 62.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 77,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 29,770 shares in the last quarter. Knoll Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $200,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $1,611,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.86% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology. The company's drug re-innovation approach leverages existing approved drugs and/or clinically validated product candidates together with big data and proprietary machine learning algorithms to identify new therapeutic indices.

