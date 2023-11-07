Eagle Point Income (EIC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 14th.
Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.76 million during the quarter.
Eagle Point Income Stock Performance
Shares of EIC opened at $14.25 on Tuesday. Eagle Point Income has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.90.
Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Income
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the first quarter worth about $106,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eagle Point Income by 31.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $158,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $194,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the second quarter worth about $249,000.
Eagle Point Income Company Profile
About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.
