AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) Shares Purchased by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,419 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.40% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $17,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 1,615.0% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1,326.3% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 99.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AMN. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on AMN Healthcare Services from $114.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AMN Healthcare Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 2.8 %

AMN opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.41. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.76 and a 52 week high of $125.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.40.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 42.90% and a net margin of 7.29%. The firm had revenue of $853.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $851.20 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.