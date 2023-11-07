V2X (NYSE:VVX) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.50-$3.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.90 billion-$3.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.90 billion. V2X also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.75 EPS.

Shares of NYSE VVX opened at $40.62 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. V2X has a 1-year low of $36.45 and a 1-year high of $56.75.

V2X (NYSE:VVX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.35. V2X had a positive return on equity of 12.75% and a negative net margin of 1.12%. The firm had revenue of $977.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.53 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that V2X will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

VVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on V2X from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on V2X from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in V2X by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,411,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,720 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in V2X by 0.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 449,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,491 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in V2X by 116.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 299,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,834,000 after acquiring an additional 161,120 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of V2X during the 4th quarter worth $10,809,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of V2X by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 221,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,999,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

V2X, Inc provides critical mission solutions and support services to defense clients in the United States and internationally. It offers a suite of integrated solutions across the operations and logistics, aerospace, training, and technology markets to national security, defense, and civilian clients.

