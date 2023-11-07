Earnest Partners LLC Acquires 1,987 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 96.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 450.0% during the 1st quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 25 LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,087.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $172.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.26. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $161.67 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

