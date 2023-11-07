Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Takes $386,000 Position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 94.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth $275,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 31.8% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 23,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 120.4% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 366,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,030,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Video Communications news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $112,114.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CAO Shane Crehan sold 3,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total transaction of $263,108.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 1,586 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.69, for a total value of $112,114.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,121,651.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,375 shares of company stock valued at $10,417,755. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Down 1.9 %

ZM opened at $61.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $18.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.50, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of -0.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $66.70 and a 200-day moving average of $67.13. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.87 and a 12-month high of $89.67.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 3.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZM

Zoom Video Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.