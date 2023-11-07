Earnest Partners LLC Sells 16,780 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Earnest Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 62.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,780 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $103.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.85. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $97.40 and a one year high of $116.73. The company has a market cap of $11.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

