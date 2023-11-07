Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 179,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,400 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Woodside Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $84,580,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 60.1% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,900,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,072,000 after acquiring an additional 713,361 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,694,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,009,000 after acquiring an additional 41,170 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 10,196.8% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,281,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,269,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,084,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,329,000 after purchasing an additional 68,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

WDS stock opened at $21.72 on Tuesday. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 52-week low of $19.95 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 13.5%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WDS shares. Citigroup cut Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, marketing, and sale of hydrocarbons in Oceania, Africa, the Americas, Asia, and the Caribbean. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, Northwest Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Wildling, Atlantis, Woodside Solar project, Sunrise and Troubadour, and Pluto Train 2 projects, as well as Liard basin.

