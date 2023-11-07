Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of Weibo Co. (NASDAQ:WB – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,026 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,415 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Weibo worth $4,890,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Weibo by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in shares of Weibo in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Weibo by 124.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Weibo by 10,618.7% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,039 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 7,964 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Weibo by 20.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,200 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 29.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:WB opened at $12.34 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.32 and a 200-day moving average of $13.84. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.52. Weibo Co. has a twelve month low of $11.22 and a twelve month high of $25.57.

Weibo ( NASDAQ:WB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The information services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $440.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.66 million. Weibo had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Weibo Co. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WB shares. StockNews.com raised Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $18.00 to $14.60 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Weibo from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Weibo from $24.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.52.

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover content in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services; and Value-Added Services. The company offers discovery products to help users discover content on its platform; self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; and social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform.

