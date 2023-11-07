Earnest Partners LLC Makes New $5.86 Million Investment in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR)

Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 411,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,856,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LXFR. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Luxfer by 7.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Luxfer by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 93,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after buying an additional 10,746 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Luxfer by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,210,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,134,000 after acquiring an additional 633,547 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Luxfer by 66.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 105,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 42,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Luxfer by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Andrew Butcher acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at $1,073,483.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Patrick K. Mullen acquired 11,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.37 per share, for a total transaction of $98,221.95. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 25,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,459.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Butcher acquired 5,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.62 per share, for a total transaction of $49,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,073,483.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE LXFR opened at $8.60 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $231.08 million, a PE ratio of 40.95 and a beta of 0.94. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a one year low of $8.10 and a one year high of $17.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. Luxfer’s dividend payout ratio is 247.62%.

LXFR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Luxfer from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Luxfer in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Elektron and Gas Cylinders.

