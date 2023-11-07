Earnest Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS)

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 345,642 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.56% of WSFS Financial worth $13,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WSFS. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of WSFS Financial by 71.4% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in WSFS Financial by 1,145.5% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in WSFS Financial by 385.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial in the first quarter worth about $94,000. 86.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WSFS stock opened at $38.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. WSFS Financial Co. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $51.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.02.

WSFS Financial ( NASDAQ:WSFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The bank reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $255.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.47 million. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that WSFS Financial Co. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. WSFS Financial’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of WSFS Financial from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of WSFS Financial from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WSFS Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.20.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

