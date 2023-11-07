Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $203,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,165 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 16.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the first quarter valued at $742,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 4.6% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Exact Sciences by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 448,640 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,377,000 after buying an additional 53,454 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Exact Sciences by 143.5% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Exact Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exact Sciences news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total transaction of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Everett Cunningham sold 13,007 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $864,835.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,520,569.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.41.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of EXAS stock opened at $65.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.91. Exact Sciences Co. has a 12 month low of $36.84 and a 12 month high of $100.77.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

(Free Report)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Exact Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exact Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.