Wolverine Asset Management LLC Sells 8,545 Shares of Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL)

Wolverine Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:CNGL – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 143,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,545 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Canna-Global Acquisition were worth $1,541,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $264,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at $269,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 61,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Canna-Global Acquisition by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 137,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 37,982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.01% of the company’s stock.

Canna-Global Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ CNGL opened at $10.83 on Tuesday. Canna-Global Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $10.15 and a twelve month high of $10.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.81 and its 200 day moving average is $10.76.

About Canna-Global Acquisition

Canna-Global Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to acquire and engage in a share exchange, share reconstruction and amalgamation with, purchasing all or substantially all the assets of, entering into contractual arrangements with, or in any other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities.

