NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) Shares Bought by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,735 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.15% of NICE worth $20,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in NICE by 6.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of NICE by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of NICE by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NICE by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in NICE by 55.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NICE alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NICE. StockNews.com downgraded NICE from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on NICE from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. William Blair started coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NICE in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of NICE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NICE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

NICE Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ NICE opened at $168.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $193.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $231.54.

NICE (NASDAQ:NICE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.08. NICE had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $581.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NICE Ltd. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NICE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NICE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NICE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.