Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 7.8% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 164,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,288,000 after buying an additional 11,927 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Moderna by 9.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,559,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,025,000 after buying an additional 210,985 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in Moderna by 9.5% during the second quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Moderna by 43.0% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 11,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group raised its stake in Moderna by 57.9% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MRNA. William Blair began coverage on shares of Moderna in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.02.

Moderna Stock Down 7.0 %

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $72.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.25. The stock has a market cap of $27.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59 and a beta of 1.70.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 247 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.53, for a total transaction of $25,324.91. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 1,602,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,312,424.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.56, for a total transaction of $975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,027,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $197,774,510.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 179,912 shares of company stock valued at $18,596,893. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

(Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.