Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,923 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,582 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 73.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of JBHT stock opened at $174.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $209.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $184.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

J.B. Hunt Transport Services ( NASDAQ:JBHT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The transportation company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.26, for a total transaction of $76,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,130. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JBHT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.00.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

