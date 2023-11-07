Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Acquires 693 Shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 19.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 88.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Henry Schein by 61.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. 93.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HSIC opened at $62.63 on Tuesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $89.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.87.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on HSIC. Bank of America dropped their price target on Henry Schein from $76.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet lowered Henry Schein from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Henry Schein in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Henry Schein from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.13.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

