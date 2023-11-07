Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,401 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 249 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,165,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Waters in the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Waters by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,535,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 294,027 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,287,000 after buying an additional 4,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,626 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Waters from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $288.00 to $270.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Waters from $290.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Waters in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.50.

Waters Stock Performance

WAT stock opened at $252.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.90. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $231.90 and a 1 year high of $353.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.39.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.