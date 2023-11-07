Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $273,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Free Report) by 14.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bunge were worth $273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Bunge by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after acquiring an additional 2,975,929 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 4th quarter worth about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Bunge by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159,939 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Bunge by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Bunge during the 1st quarter worth about $74,642,000. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE BG opened at $105.42 on Tuesday. Bunge Limited has a fifty-two week low of $87.86 and a fifty-two week high of $116.59. The stock has a market cap of $15.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.38.

Bunge ( NYSE:BG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.45 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 20.51%.

In related news, insider Christos Dimopoulos sold 20,000 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total value of $2,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,200,529.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Bunge in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $133.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bunge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Bunge from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bunge currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.14.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

