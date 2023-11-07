Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,450 Shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,450 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of K. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 902.5% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 401 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 48.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Kellanova by 402.2% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of Kellanova during the first quarter worth approximately $498,486,000. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $6,110,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,675,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.66, for a total transaction of $4,641,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,176,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,232,154,359.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $6,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,331,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,319,675,301.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 822,400 shares of company stock valued at $46,601,744 in the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kellanova Trading Down 1.4 %

Kellanova Cuts Dividend

Shares of K stock opened at $51.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.81. The company has a market cap of $28.23 million, a PE ratio of 20.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.42. Kellanova has a fifty-two week low of $47.63 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Kellanova from $71.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Kellanova from $72.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Kellanova in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Kellanova from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Kellanova from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.64.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

