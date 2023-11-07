Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Buys 507 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QRVO. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 91,166.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,613,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $470,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,608,477 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 1,911.9% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,271,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,208,600 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,478,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 142.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,271,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,119,000 after acquiring an additional 746,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 6,645,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $824,733,000 after acquiring an additional 699,968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

QRVO opened at $88.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $94.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.04. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.62 and a 1 year high of $114.59. The stock has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $823,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $220,342.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,727 shares in the company, valued at $823,698.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Grant Brown sold 6,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.02, for a total transaction of $681,391.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,164,558.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 40,250 shares of company stock worth $4,110,124 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on QRVO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Summit Insights lowered shares of Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $108.95.

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

