Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. Has $401,000 Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) by 31.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Li Auto by 584.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 28.5% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new stake in shares of Li Auto during the first quarter worth $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 81.5% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 20.2% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Li Auto from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $208.80 to $250.30 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Li Auto from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.42.

Li Auto Stock Performance

NASDAQ LI opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Li Auto Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $47.33.

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Li Auto had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 3.92%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Li Auto Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Li Auto

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

