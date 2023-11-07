Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Sold by Mirabella Financial Services LLP

Mirabella Financial Services LLP lowered its stake in shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report) by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 184,156 shares during the quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP’s holdings in Vale were worth $213,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vale by 155.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Vale in the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Vale in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Vale alerts:

Vale Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:VALE opened at $14.61 on Tuesday. Vale S.A. has a 1 year low of $12.22 and a 1 year high of $19.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.61.

Vale Announces Dividend

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.52 billion. Vale had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 22.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vale S.A. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a $0.1541 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a yield of 8.6%. Vale’s payout ratio is currently 31.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VALE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group upgraded Vale from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Vale from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Vale from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vale has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.02.

Get Our Latest Research Report on VALE

Vale Profile

(Free Report)

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Iron Solutions and Energy Transition Materials segments. The Iron Solutions segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.