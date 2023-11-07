Earnest Partners LLC Increases Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Earnest Partners LLC grew its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 196,810 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,765 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Royal Caribbean Cruises worth $20,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCL. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 134.3% during the first quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 75.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $132.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 15th. HSBC initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises from $102.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.00.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Down 2.0 %

RCL stock opened at $90.47 on Tuesday. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a one year low of $47.91 and a one year high of $112.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $91.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.19.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $0.42. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a return on equity of 34.59% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Royal Caribbean Cruises

In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares in the company, valued at $10,930,769.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Michael W. Bayley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.43, for a total value of $974,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,930,769.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $103.70 per share, with a total value of $103,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,490.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,502 shares of company stock worth $2,275,672 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries. As of February 13, 2023, it operated 64 ships. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

