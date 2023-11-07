Earnest Partners LLC Sells 28,060 Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Earnest Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 742,875 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 28,060 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC owned 0.35% of DENTSPLY SIRONA worth $29,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XRAY. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 23.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 59,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 11,156 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,250 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 61.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,833,372 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $90,243,000 after acquiring an additional 117,571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 18.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 468,759 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $23,090,000 after acquiring an additional 74,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

XRAY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barrington Research dropped their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $51.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.13.

Shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock opened at $28.56 on Tuesday. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $947.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.21 million. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

