XML Financial LLC Grows Stock Position in Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD)

XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,909 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Gladstone Capital were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Gladstone Capital during the second quarter worth $36,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Gladstone Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gladstone Capital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Gladstone Capital by 230.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 30.3% in the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,457 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 10.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Capital Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of GLAD opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. Gladstone Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $8.87 and a 12-month high of $11.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.77 million, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 103.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Gladstone Capital in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Gladstone Capital

Gladstone Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in lower middle market, growth capital, add on acquisitions, change of control, buy & build strategies, debt refinancing, debt investments in senior term loans, revolving loans, secured first and second lien term loans, senior subordinated loans, unitranche loans, junior subordinated loans, and mezzanine loans and equity investments in the form of common stock, preferred stock, limited liability company interests, or warrants.

