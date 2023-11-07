XML Financial LLC Raises Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

XML Financial LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 348 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after acquiring an additional 96,674,131 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock by 104,159.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock during the second quarter worth about $200,102,000. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $736.00 to $708.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded BlackRock from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $770.00 to $835.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $764.75.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BLK opened at $653.21 on Tuesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $785.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $654.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $675.18.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.43 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

