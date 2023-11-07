XML Financial LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bailard Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 41,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 40.0% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 53,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,220,000 after buying an additional 15,409 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 587.0% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,268,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after acquiring an additional 576,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 173,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,569,000 after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV stock opened at $75.97 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $68.82 and a fifty-two week high of $81.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.33.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were issued a $0.4426 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 26th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.