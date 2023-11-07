XML Financial LLC Decreases Holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN)

XML Financial LLC lowered its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 4,390 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 1,564.9% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 10,172 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of EVN stock opened at $9.24 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.62. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $10.84.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

About Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

