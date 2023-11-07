XML Financial LLC Boosts Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

XML Financial LLC raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,230 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the quarter. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 51,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 5.4% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 25,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 86,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December stock opened at $32.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.04 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.70.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.