XML Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM)

XML Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Free Report) by 35.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC’s holdings in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 13,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $221,000.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $13.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.81. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.32 and a 1-year high of $16.85.

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Profile

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by MacKay Shields LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal debt securities.

